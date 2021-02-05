Los Angeles limits new vaccinations amid tight supplies DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 8:36 p.m.
1 of6 Motorists are screened as they line up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the mass vaccination site at the parking lot of L.A. County Office of Education headquarters in Downey, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. California continues to change up its coronavirus vaccine system with its top health officer on Tuesday suggesting revisions to who's next in line for still-scarce doses as officials put together a still-murky statewide distribution and data collection system aimed at ensuring speed and equity. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Traffic controller Max Estrada stops drivers arriving without a face mask for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the mass vaccination site at the parking lot of L.A. County Office of Education headquarters in Downey, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. More than five weeks into its vaccination program, California doesn't have nearly the supply to meet demand and there's growing angst among residents over the difficulty to even get in line for a shot. Social media is awash with people seeking or giving tips on how to maneuver the system. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2020, file photo, is an empty Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles in Santa Clara, Calif. California officials ramped up more mass coronavirus vaccination sites Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, amid a critical supply shortage, with one San Francisco Bay Area county announcing a mega-site capable of 15,000 shots a day even as another said it stopped first doses to ration enough for those needing their second inoculation. Santa Clara County and the 49ers said they will open California's largest vaccination site at Levi's Stadium early next week, eventually capable of injecting up to 15,000 people each day as supplies allow. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, a worker stands outside of Levi's Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif. California officials ramped up more mass coronavirus vaccination sites Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, amid a critical supply shortage, with one San Francisco Bay Area county announcing a mega-site capable of 15,000 shots a day even as another said it stopped first doses to ration enough for those needing their second inoculation. Santa Clara County and the 49ers said they will open California's largest vaccination site at Levi's Stadium early next week, eventually capable of injecting up to 15,000 people each day as supplies allow. Josie Lepe/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2016, file photo, is the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. California is joining with the federal government to open two new vaccination centers as test areas for new President Joseph Biden's effort to create 100 mass vaccination sites nationwide in 100 days. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, that the sites at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles, will be jointly run with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 In this photo taken from video, provided by the Office of the Governor, is California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking during a virtual briefing from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. California is joining with the federal government to open two new vaccination centers as test areas for new President Joseph Biden's effort to create 100 mass vaccination sites nationwide in 100 days, Newsom said Wednesday. The sites at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles, will be jointly run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Governor's Office of Emergency Services. (Office of the Governor via AP) AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is adding mass inoculation sites even as the shortage of coronavirus vaccine has local officials restricting who gets shots, with Los Angeles County saying it will limit new vaccinations to ensure second doses are available to those already in line for them.
Santa Clara County and the San Francisco 49ers said Friday they will open California’s largest vaccination site at Levi’s Stadium early next week. It eventually will be capable of injecting up to 15,000 people a day.