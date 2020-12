LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man wanted in the 2017 killing of the mother of his young child in South Los Angeles has been arrested in Mexico, authorities said.

Andres Zambrano, now believed to be 30 years old, had been sought by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the March 16, 2017, death of the woman, who was the mother of his then-2-year-old child, officials said. Zambrano allegedly shot the victim in the street in front of her home.