Lost hikers escorted to safety in New Hampshire

HOLDERNESS, N.H. (AP) — Two Massachusetts women are safe after getting lost on New Hampshire's Mount Percival.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says a 28-year-old woman from Brockton and her 29-year-old friend from Boston were hiking in Holderness Saturday when they lost the trail shortly after summiting the mountain. Authorities say they were about 800 feet from the trail when they called for help around 6 p.m. Officers tried to give them directions, but they had no lights, map or compass and were unable to navigate.

A conservation officer hiked in and found them around 9:30 p.m. and brought them back to the parking area. Officials say the incident is a good reminder that hiker should carry appropriate equipment and be prepared to spend the night if necessary.