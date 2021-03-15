Lost to mountain, Japanese internee's bones return home BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 1:34 a.m.
Lori Matsumura, left, and her niece, Lilah Matsumura, view a sign at Manzanar National Historic Site near Independence, Calif., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. The sign mentions that Lori Matsumura's grandfather, Giichi Matsumura, a prisoner at the internment camp, died while exploring the nearby high Sierra in 1945.
The skull of Giichi Matsumura is seen at Brune Mortuary in Bishop, Calif., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Giichi Matsumura was a prisoner at the Manzanar internment camp during World War II and died on a hike in the nearby Sierra in the waning days of the war in August 1945.
Lori Matsumura, right, and her niece, Lilah Matsumura, look at the bones of their ancestor, Giichi Matsumura, at Brune Mortuary in Bishop, Calif., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Giichi Matsumura was a prisoner at the Manzanar internment camp during World War II and died on a hike in the Sierra in the waning days of the war in August 1945.
Wayne Matsumura, left, and his niece, Lilah Matsumura, look at the bones of their ancestor, Giichi Matsumura, at Brune Mortuary in Bishop, Calif., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Lori Matsumura visits a replica mess hall at the Manzanar National Historic Site near Independence, Calif., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Matsumura's father and his family were among the more than 10,000 Japanese Americans imprisoned at the Manzanar War Relocation Center during World War II.
Members of the Matsumura family visit the Manzanar National Historic Site near Independence, Calif., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Their family was among the more than 10,000 Japanese Americans imprisoned at the Manzanar War Relocation Center during World War II.
Lori Matsumura, foreground, and her niece, Lilah Matsumura, pray for their ancestor, Giichi Matsumura, at Brune Mortuary in Bishop, Calif., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Lori Matsumura visits the cemetery at the Manzanar National Historic Site near Independence, Calif., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
This image provided by Lisa Reilly, a granddaughter of Giichi Matsumura, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2011, shows a watercolor painting of California's Mount Williamson by Matsumura.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — When Giichi Matsumura arrived at his final resting place in December, the people who knew him best already were there.
His wife, Ito, who had mourned his passing for 60 years before her death in 2005, was buried in the same plot, as was his daughter, Kazue, who died in 2018. His father, Katsuzo, who died in 1963, was nearby. His brother and two of his three sons were a short walk away, all buried in the shady, grassy haven of Woodlawn Cemetery in Santa Monica.