Lottery executive on leave amid questions over FBI taping

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The vice president of the Connecticut Lottery Corporation has been placed on administrative leave amid questions over her role in an FBI investigation of another lottery official.

Chelsea Turner testified during an administrative hearing last week that she contacted the FBI some five years ago about suspicions of wrongdoing by Frank Farricker, then the chairman of the lottery's governing board.

The federal investigation included the secret taping of a conversation between Farricker and an executive who hid a microphone in an eyeglasses case. It did not result in any charges.

The Hartford Courant reports Turner was placed on administrative leave Monday.

The newspaper says lottery president Greg Smith sent a memo to employees last week reminding them there is a proper protocol for reporting suspected unethical conduct.