Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend

Staff members of the University Medical Center enjoy a moment in the sun as they gather on the top level of the parking garage to watch the Blue Angels of the U.S. Navy fly in formation to honor those on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The flyover by F-18 fighter jets traveled over the New Orleans Metro area, Slidell, the North Shore and then back over New Orleans before departing over St. Bernard Parish. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP) less Staff members of the University Medical Center enjoy a moment in the sun as they gather on the top level of the parking garage to watch the Blue Angels of the U.S. Navy fly in formation to honor those on the ... more Photo: Max Becherer, AP Photo: Max Becherer, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Louisiana continued to trend downward Wednesday, along with the number of patients requiring ventilators, according to figures released by the state health department.

There were 1,465 people in the hospital with the disease caused by the new coronavirus, down from more than 1,500 on Tuesday; 187 of those patients were on ventilators, down from 194.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections increased by more than 400 to 30,399 as the increasing number of people tested statewide neared 195,000. More than 20,000 are presumed to have recovered.

The death toll related to the disease reached 2,094 Wednesday, an increase of 52.

Gov. John Bel Edwards was expected to discuss the latest figures and other issues related to coronavirus at an afternoon news conference.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak