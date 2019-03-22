Louisiana GOP warns governor candidates against infighting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Republican Party leader is calling on GOP contenders for governor to keep from attacking each other and instead focus their ire on Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards.

Louis Gurvich's statement, issued Thursday night, comes after businessman Eddie Rispone's campaign appears to be linked to a website that slammed fellow Republican gubernatorial candidate Ralph Abraham.

The website Conservative Intelligence Briefing, known as Conservative Intel, questioned the conservative bonafides of Abraham, a third-term congressman.

Rispone's spokesman circulated the website post, and the Rispone campaign sent out a fundraising email through Conservative Intel.

Gurvich said he wanted to "remind our candidates" they should be focused on defeating Edwards, not GOP infighting.

Rispone spokesman Anthony Ramirez didn't immediately respond Friday to a phone call and text message seeking comment.