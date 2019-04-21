Louisiana National Guard has its second black female colonel

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — The Louisiana National Guard has elevated an African American woman to the rank of colonel for the second time in its history.

Alexandria native Katrina Lloyd received the promotion on April 12 at an event that included the city's mayor declaring the day in Lloyd's honor.

Lloyd served as an enlisted member of the National Guard for 10 years, achieving the rank of sergeant before she was commissioned in a second lieutenant in 1996. She's worked in several leadership jobs including as chief clinical nurse and as deputy commander of clinical and administrative services.

The National Guard says only 2% of its officers commissioned in 1996 have reached the rank of colonel. About 22% of the total Louisiana National Guard force is female, with 2,220 women in the ranks.