Louisiana Senate backs sports betting legalization bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators have agreed to legalize sports betting within the footprint of the state's casinos and racetracks.

The measure by Republican Sen. Danny Martiny would be more restrictive than sports wagering in some other states. But Martiny says it will help Louisiana's gambling industry compete.

Bets would be allowed at Louisiana's 16 casinos and four racetracks, including by mobile phone in areas restricted to patrons who are at least 21 years old. That means bets could be made at the casino bar, but not in casino hotel rooms, for example.

The Senate voted 24-15 Tuesday for the proposal, sending it to the House for consideration. No one spoke in opposition during floor debate, but critics have argued the bill would worsen gambling addiction in Louisiana.

___

Senate Bill 153: www.legis.la.gov