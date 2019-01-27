Louisiana capital city searching for new symphony leader

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's capital city is looking for a new music director for its symphony.

Timothy Muffitt announced that the Baton Rouge Symphony's 2019-20 season will be his last as music director, after 20 years at the helm.

Muffitt will then be named music director laureate.

Meredith Hathorn, chair of the symphony's board of directors, praised Muffitt's leadership and said in a statement she expects him to remain an integral part of the symphony's future. She said the board will immediately begin the search process for a new music director.

Muffitt has been known for programming that incorporated both orchestral masterworks and current music. During his tenure, the organization released its first commercial recording.

The Baton Rouge Symphony was founded in 1947 and says it's the oldest professional orchestra in the state.