Louisiana congressional candidate registration period ends MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 7:09 p.m.
1 of5 Julia Letlow, widow of Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, makes her way into the Louisiana State Archives to sign up to run for the 5th District seat on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Luke Letlow won a December election for the congressional seat but died of COVID-19 complications in December, before he could be sworn into office. Brett Duke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, speaks about her campaign for the 2nd Congressional District seat after signing up for the race on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. The seat is vacant because former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond resigned to work for the Biden administration. Melinda Deslatte/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his campaign for the 2nd Congressional District seat after signing up for the race on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. The seat is vacant because former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond resigned to work for the Biden administration. Melinda Deslatte/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 State Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, speaks about his campaign for the 2nd Congressional District seat after signing up for the race on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. The seat is vacant because former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond resigned to work for the Biden administration. Melinda Deslatte/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Julia Letlow, widow of Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, speaks to members of the press at the Louisiana State Archives after signing up to run for the 5th District seat on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Luke Letlow won a December election for the congressional seat but died of COVID-19 complications in December, before he could be sworn into office. Brett Duke/AP Show More Show Less
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than two dozen candidates vying to be Louisiana's newest U.S. House members registered by Friday's deadline to run in the March 20 special election to fill the two vacant congressional seats.
Thirteen contenders filed paperwork to appear on the ballot for the 5th District seat representing northeast and central Louisiana, a position that is open because Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow died from COVID-19 complications before he could be sworn into office.
MELINDA DESLATTE