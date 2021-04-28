Louisiana crawfish processors focus of US wage rule lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal regulators are using an illegally adopted rule and unreliable research in allowing Louisiana crawfish processors to hire foreign workers at “depressed and stagnated wages” — wages that also hold down the rates of pay available to U.S. citizens doing the same work, a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday claims.
Four of the plaintiffs in the suit filed in Washington are identified as U.S. citizens who regularly work at Louisiana crawfish processing plants. Another plaintiff is a Mexican woman who works at such plants on work visas.