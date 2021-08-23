Louisiana education board: No special meeting on mask rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top school board won't hold a special meeting to discuss whether to challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards' mask mandate for K-12 schools, after the last meeting on the topic was disrupted by unruly crowds who refused to follow the face covering requirement for public buildings.

The leaders of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education released a statement Sunday defending their decision to adjourn last week's board meeting without debating the legality of the Democratic governor's mask requirement. Hundreds of parents had packed the hearing room in opposition to face coverings.