SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — After three fire deaths in the last day and a blast of cold weather on the way, Louisiana's fire marshal is urging caution when heating homes.

KSLA-TV reports that two men died in a house fire Wednesday morning in Cotton Valley. Deputy fire marshals are investigating the cause, but believe a wood stove was involved. The same day, a house fire killed an 83-year-old occupant in Hammond, according to the city fire department, which was investigating the cause.