Louisiana lawmakers ready for latest session starting Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers return Monday to the state Capitol for their first full-length regular session since the pandemic began and with far more topics than the coronavirus on the agenda.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez, along with other Republican legislative leaders, are backing a wide-ranging overhaul of Louisiana's tax structure. Gov. John Bel Edwards wants to give pay raises to public school teachers and college faculty in a budget that, for once, isn't riddled with holes.