Louisiana lawmakers reject non-unanimous juries relief bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An effort to offer a possible path to release for an estimated 1,500 prisoners in Louisiana convicted of felonies by juries that were not unanimous was blocked Thursday by lawmakers on a House committee.
Only five lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee supported the proposal by Rep. Randal Gaines, a Democrat from LaPlace. Seven committee members voted against it. Gaines’ bill called for people serving a sentence that stems from a non-unanimous jury decision to be allowed to seek new trials.