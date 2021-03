SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in a methamphetamine distribution case, a federal prosecutor said Friday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a news release that James Coleman, 44, of Ringgold, was convicted as a result of an investigation into drug trafficking that began in 2017. The investigation included intercepted phone calls and “controlled” purchases arranged by federal agents.