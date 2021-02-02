Louisiana public schools slow to use federal coronavirus aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nine months after Louisiana's public schools received $287 million in federal coronavirus aid to defray pandemic expenses, school systems still have not spent more than half that assistance even as they are slated to get another round of more than $1.1 billion.
The first federal allocation — approved by Congress in March and sent to districts in late April — was supposed to help with costs of computers, personal protective equipment, summer school and other expenses related to the virus outbreak.