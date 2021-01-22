Louisiana releases vaccine demographics, but data vague

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nearly six weeks after coronavirus vaccinations began, Louisiana on Friday began releasing demographic details on who's received shots, but the data lacks key pieces of information to determine if the state's doses are being distributed equitably.
In particular, few vaccine providers are identifying recipients' race in the data submitted to the Louisiana Department of Health, undermining Gov. John Bel Edwards' efforts to ensure minority groups have adequate access to the doses.