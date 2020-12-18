Louisiana reshuffles federal virus aid to avoid losing it

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers Friday reshuffled $16 million in federal coronavirus aid to unemployment payments and mobile devices for schoolchildren, in a rush to spend all the dollars before an end-of-year congressional deadline.
The money comes from $1.8 billion in direct coronavirus assistance that Louisiana received from Congress, which must be used by this month or the state loses it. Without objection, the joint House and Senate budget committee quickly agreed to move the final dollars around to avoid giving up the available cash.