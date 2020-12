Melinda Deslatte/AP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's newest member of Congress, Luke Letlow, said Friday that he's tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home, becoming the third high-profile elected official in the state to announce a confirmed coronavirus infection this week.

The Republican, who will be sworn into the job in January, confirmed his diagnosis on Twitter immediately after it was reported by The News-Star.