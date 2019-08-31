Louisiana's oldest children's museum opens new $47.5M home

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's oldest children's museum has a shiny new home with spaces for kids of all ages, from those just learning to crawl to those who want to see a cicada's delicate wings up close.

The Louisiana Children's Museum's new $47.5 million building and grounds open Saturday in City Park.

Its 8½-acre (3.4-hectare) campus includes lots of outside space to run around in, a toddler play area with a small picnic table, and a small lagoon with a floating classroom that children can crank along its track.

The areas inside include one designed for play with babies and toddlers and four hands-on galleries for older kids. Those include a field-to-table exhibit about food and a 100-foot-long model of the Mississippi River, complete with running water.