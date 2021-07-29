Louisiana turning off federal unemployment aid Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is ending federal pandemic unemployment aid for its residents Saturday, booting nearly 200,000 people off benefits and cutting the payments to thousands more in the middle of a worsening COVID-19 surge across the state.
Louisiana residents will no longer receive an extra $300 a week on top of the state’s maximum $247 benefit. The state will stop participating in the federal program giving unemployment money to self-employed workers and gig workers who are ineligible for state benefits. And it's ending federal assistance that allowed people to get jobless benefits past a 26-week state cap.