Louisiana uses single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for large events

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trying to get more coronavirus vaccines in arms, Louisiana is using nearly half its first shipments of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to hold large walk-up and drive-thru immunization events at convention centers, sports stadiums and other community sites across the state.
The first of the vaccination events began Thursday at the New Orleans convention center, a baseball stadium in Metairie, the Lake Charles Civic Center and a network of health clinics in the New Orleans suburb of St. Tammany Parish.