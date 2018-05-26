Louisiana voters to decide in Nov. on fantasy sports gaming

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Voters will decide whether fantasy sports games through online sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel will be legalized in Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday he has signed the measure by Republican Rep. Kirk Talbot, of River Ridge, that sets up the November ballot decision.

If voters in a parish vote against it on Nov. 6, people could not legally play the cash-league games on their smartphones or computers while in that community. If voters in a parish support allowing the fantasy sports games, lawmakers would have to decide how to regulate and tax the games and the state's gambling board also would need to devise regulations.

In fantasy sports, people assemble a roster of professional athletes whose real-life performance statistics determine the winner.

House Bill 484: www.legis.la.gov