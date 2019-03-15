Louisiana work ongoing to claw back $26M in improper refunds

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials say they expect to retrieve the "vast majority" of $26 million in tax refund overpayments electronically.

The Division of Administration, which oversees the state's technology office, said Friday that recoupment figures will be released next week.

More than 66,700 taxpayers were double-paid their state tax refunds Wednesday, in what the division described as a computer processing error. Agency spokesman Jacques Berry says the problem was quickly fixed.

In most instances, Berry says the double payment was made through bank account direct deposits and debit card allocations that can be quickly reversed. If the state can't get the money directly from the bank, taxpayers will get a letter from the revenue department with repayment instructions.

The state says the recovery effort won't interrupt the regular processing of tax returns.