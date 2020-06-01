https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Louisville-police-and-soldiers-return-fire-15307786.php
Louisville police and soldiers return fire, killing man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police officers and National Guard soldiers enforcing a curfew in Louisville killed a man early Monday when they returned fire after someone in a large group fired at them first, the city's police chief said.
Chief Steve Conrad confirmed the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. outside a business on West Broadway, where police and the National Guard had been called to break up a large group of people gathering in defiance of the city's curfew.
Someone fired a shot at them and the officers returned fire, the chief said. It was unclear if the person killed is the one who fired at the law enforcers, he said.
