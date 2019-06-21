Low unemployment holds steady, continues streak in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Unemployment has held steady at low levels in Maine in the month of May.

The Maine Department of Labor says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3% in May was unchanged from April, and from the same period a year ago.

Labor experts say the unemployment rate has been below 4% for 41 straight months, which is a state record. Maine's unemployment rate remained below the nationwide rate of 3.6% in May.

New England's regional unemployment rate was 3.1%, with rates in the states ranging between 2.1% and 3.8%. The low number was in Vermont and the high number was in Connecticut.

Maine has 22,800 unemployed people — little changed from past estimates.