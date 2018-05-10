Ludlowe Middle School assistant principal named to top spot at Roger Sherman Elementary

FAIRFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Toni Jones announced May 3 that Ian Banner had been hired as the new Roger Sherman Elementary School principal, effective July 1.

Banner has been assistant principal at Roger Ludlowe Middle School for eight years, a post he said has helped acquaint him with transitioning elementary school students, with whom he will soon work.

“We enjoy a connection already between Ludlowe Middle and Sherman. I’m familiar somewhat with the students and flow of traffic, if you will,” Banner said. “I’ve loved working here and it’s time for me to take a next step in my own journey. It’s bittersweet.”

Including his student teaching and internship, Banner said he has been working in Fairfield public schools for 20 years. He began his tenure at North Stratfield Elementary School.

“I spent so many years at the elementary school level and teaching across the grade levels,” Banner said.

Banner oversaw and coordinated all aspects of building management and leadership during his time at Ludlowe. He earned a sixth-year degree and certificate of advanced study in education administration from Sacred Heart University, and holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Bridgeport.

“Dr. Banner brings a wealth of experience and knowledge as an academic leader for staff and a champion for all children. He has been highly regarded in Fairfield for the past 20 years,” Jones said. “His experience coaching youth soccer brings a fresh sense of student connection which reaches beyond the walls of the classroom and into the broader realm of the development of the whole child. He has a keen sense of awareness that art, music, activity and academics go hand-in-hand.”

Banner was selected by a hiring committee comprised of parents, teachers and Banner’s future administrative colleagues. He will replace the retiring Eileen Roxbee, who Jones said has done a “tremendous job for the Sherman community for many years.”

“I’m sad to be leaving. I’ve been part of a fabulous community. Ludlowe is wrought with great families, teachers, students and great leaders. But I’m happy to be able to continue calling them my friends and I’m happy to be expanding my community to Sherman family, staff and students alike,” Banner said.

