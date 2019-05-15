Luxury condos planned for Atlantic City's marina district

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two hundred luxury condo units would be built as of a major project planned for Atlantic City's Marina District.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that MGM Resorts International and Boraie Development LLC plan to construct a mixed-use project that includes retail, dining, fitness and recreation areas.

MGM says there's a demand for high-quality primary and second homes.

It's unclear when the project will begin. The project will need extensive regulatory approvals.

Atlantic City Council President Marty Small Sr. said more non-casino gaming activities are needed to diversify the city's tax base and attract the middle class.

Boraie recently completed construction of Atlantic City's first market-rate housing development in half a century.

