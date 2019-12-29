MGM Springfield installs solar panels to help power casino

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — MGM has installed thousands of solar panels at its resort casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The company said this month that the more than 3,000-panel solar canopy atop the casino's parking garage will generate more than 1,600 megawatt hours of electricity when it goes online in January.

That's enough to power nearly 10% of the 2 million-square-foot casino, hotel and entertainment complex, according to MGM.

The panels are also expected to reduce the resort's annual carbon footprint by about 410 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

They're part of the casino's broader energy efficient strategy, which includes installing low-water fixtures, cisterns that harvest rainwater for irrigation, LED lighting, and electric vehicle charging stations, the Republican newspaper of Springfield reports.

The panels have been installed on the roof deck of the eight-floor garage, so no parking spaces were sacrificed.

MGM Springfield opened in 2018 as Massachusetts' first Las Vegas-style resort casino. Wynn Resorts followed this summer, opening its new Encore Boston Harbor resort in Everett.