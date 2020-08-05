MI-Dem-House-4-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Feig Hilliard Clare 19 19 606 1,099 Clinton 34 33 3,558 3,496 Gladwin 18 18 722 1,220 Gratiot 21 21 902 1,099 Isabella 29 29 2,567 2,241 Mecosta 20 19 859 958 Midland 50 50 3,151 3,071 Missaukee 15 15 213 329 Montcalm 25 25 1,141 1,588 Ogemaw 17 17 401 641 Osceola 18 18 335 486 Roscommon 14 13 696 1,112 Saginaw 41 41 3,211 4,351 Shiawassee 31 13 1,827 2,258 Wexford 22 22 939 1,043 Totals 374 353 21,128 24,992

AP Elections 08-05-2020 01:58