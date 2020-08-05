https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/MI-GOP-House-8-Cnty-15457701.php
MI-GOP-House-8-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in
the Republican primary for U.S. House District 8.
|TP
|PR
|Detmer
|Hoover
|Junge
|Lyke
|Ingham
|119
|40
|3,635
|1,577
|5,882
|3,905
|Livingston
|80
|80
|12,329
|2,572
|10,060
|8,834
|Oakland
|106
|106
|8,485
|5,125
|13,760
|8,853
|Totals
|305
|226
|24,449
|9,274
|29,702
|21,592
AP Elections 08-05-2020 01:58
View Comments