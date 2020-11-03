By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the race for U.S. House District 6.

TP PR Hoadley Upton DePoy Lawrnce
Allegan 44 0 0 0 0 0
Berrien 63 0 0 0 0 0
Cass 21 0 0 0 0 0
Kalamazoo 107 0 0 0 0 0
St. Joseph 23 0 0 0 0 0
Van Buren 33 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 291 0 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 11-03-2020 14:00