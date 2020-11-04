https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/MI-Pres-elected-15702450.php
MI-Pres-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Joe Biden, Dem, wins Michigan.
Most Popular
-
1
Hwang wins race for state’s 28th Senate District
-
2
Democrats claim 132nd, 133rd state House races in Fairfield
-
3
Feds: Sex offender who fled country with girlfriend pleads guilty
-
4
Two Greenwich detectives cited for arrest of suspected online predator
-
5
COVID-19 infections continue to haunt Ansonia’s schools
-
6
Devlin reelected to the state’s 134th House district
-
7
COVID case closes Joel Barlow High School
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.