MIT grapples with early leader's stance on Native Americans PHILIP MARCELO, Associated Press Oct. 15, 2021 Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 1:20 a.m.
A late-19th century photo provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology shows Francis Amasa Walker, the third president of MIT. Walker helped usher the struggling school into national prominence, but the former Civil War general and former head of the U.S. office of Indian Affairs also authored "The Indian Question," a treatise on Native Americans that helped cement the young nation's system of forcibly removing tribes from their native lands to live on far flung, remote reservations. Native American students and their supporters want the university to rename Walker Memorial, a classical-style building named in his honor.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — As the third president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Francis Amasa Walker helped usher the school into national prominence in the late 1800s.
But another part of his legacy has received renewed attention amid the nation's reckoning with racial justice: his role in shaping the nation’s hardline policies toward Native Americans as a former head of the U.S. office of Indian Affairs and author of “The Indian Question,” a treatise that justified forcibly removing tribes from their lands and confining them to remote reservations.