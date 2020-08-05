By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in

the voting on the Amendment 2-Expand Medicaid.

TP PR Yes No
Adair 11 0 0 0
Andrew 19 0 0 0
Atchison 6 6 546 1,080
Audrain 16 0 0 0
Barry 17 0 0 0
Barton 9 0 0 0
Bates 16 0 0 0
Benton 8 0 0 0
Bollingr 9 0 0 0
Boone 45 0 0 0
Buchanan 24 24 6,988 7,408
Butler 23 0 0 0
Caldwell 11 0 0 0
Callaway 22 7 1,404 1,198
Camden 20 1 463 404
CapeGirard 36 0 974 860
Carroll 13 0 0 0
Carter 6 0 0 0
Cass 41 12 1,942 3,486
Cedar 10 0 0 0
Chariton 13 0 0 0
Christian 26 8 1,051 2,237
Clark 6 0 0 0
Clay 81 29 11,084 5,373
Clinton 7 0 0 0
Cole 29 20 5,437 7,652
Cooper 10 0 0 0
Crawford 9 0 0 0
Dade 6 6 503 1,590
Dallas 13 0 0 0
Daviess 6 0 0 0
DeKalb 9 0 0 0
Dent 9 9 288 663
Douglas 14 0 0 0
Dunklin 22 0 139 161
Franklin 42 7 2,185 2,043
Gasconad 18 0 0 0
Gentry 11 0 0 0
Greene 78 0 0 0
Grundy 9 0 0 0
Harrison 7 7 495 1,292
Henry 10 0 0 0
Hickory 10 0 0 0
Holt 5 0 0 0
Howard 8 0 0 0
Howell 21 0 0 0
Iron 10 0 0 0
Jackson 186 12 8,879 2,595
Jasper 48 0 0 0
Jeffersn 54 9 5,568 4,911
Johnson 11 0 0 0
Knox 7 0 0 0
LaClede 15 0 0 0
Lafayett 16 1 271 139
Lawrence 20 0 0 0
Lewis 7 0 0 0
Lincoln 17 4 1,515 2,948
Linn 14 0 0 0
Livngstn 12 0 0 0
McDonald 19 0 0 0
Macon 12 0 0 0
Madison 8 0 0 0
Maries 11 0 0 0
Marion 17 0 0 0
Mercer 5 5 186 674
Miller 13 0 0 0
Misisipi 9 0 0 0
Moniteau 11 0 0 0
Monroe 8 0 0 0
Mntgmery 10 0 0 0
Morgan 11 1 167 136
NewMdrid 19 19 898 1,740
Newton 24 0 0 0
Nodaway 18 0 0 0
Oregon 15 0 0 0
Osage 12 0 0 0
Ozark 11 0 0 0
Pemiscot 13 0 0 0
Perry 15 0 0 0
Pettis 15 0 0 0
Phelps 20 0 0 0
Pike 14 0 0 0
Platte 28 14 5,691 3,645
Polk 23 0 0 0
Pulaski 9 0 0 0
Putnam 9 0 0 0
Ralls 8 0 0 0
Randolph 15 0 0 0
Ray 14 9 1,148 1,463
Reynolds 14 0 0 0
Ripley 7 0 0 0
St. Charl 123 25 6,397 6,763
St. Clair 10 0 0 0
StFrncoi 22 9 2,366 2,650
StL 1,247 1 65,005 15,144
StLCity 222 1 10,239 804
SteGnviv 13 0 0 0
Saline 16 0 0 0
Schuyler 5 5 220 555
Scotland 8 0 0 0
Scott 21 0 0 0
Shannon 8 0 0 0
Shelby 7 0 0 0
Stoddard 11 0 0 0
Stone 22 0 0 0
Sullivan 16 0 0 0
Taney 21 1 492 374
Texas 11 1 198 190
Vernon 17 0 0 0
Warren 24 0 0 0
Washngtn 14 0 0 0
Wayne 10 0 0 0
Webster 13 0 0 0
Worth 8 0 0 0
Wright 11 0 0 0
Totals 3,575 253 142,739 80,178

AP Elections 08-04-2020 20:28