By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in

the Democratic primary for Attorney General.

TP PR Finneran Gross
Adair 11 11 458 425
Andrew 19 19 380 235
Atchison 6 6 44 20
Audrain 16 16 643 298
Barry 17 17 463 253
Barton 9 9 98 63
Bates 16 16 496 239
Benton 8 8 464 330
Bollingr 9 9 109 66
Boone 45 45 8,349 9,367
Buchanan 24 24 2,206 1,979
Butler 23 23 434 324
Caldwell 11 11 176 79
Callaway 22 22 1,268 826
Camden 20 20 1,061 626
CapeGirard 36 36 1,159 1,212
Carroll 13 13 165 66
Carter 6 6 42 27
Cass 41 41 3,336 2,407
Cedar 10 10 195 148
Chariton 13 13 277 149
Christian 26 26 1,579 1,189
Clark 6 6 134 67
Clay 81 81 10,882 8,369
Clinton 7 7 560 338
Cole 29 29 2,160 1,544
Cooper 10 10 400 251
Crawford 9 9 330 256
Dade 6 6 106 77
Dallas 13 13 274 178
Daviess 6 6 155 52
DeKalb 9 9 157 117
Dent 9 9 201 153
Douglas 14 14 121 97
Dunklin 22 22 240 177
Franklin 42 42 3,037 1,790
Gasconad 18 18 240 230
Gentry 11 11 180 79
Greene 78 78 9,637 8,492
Grundy 9 9 137 63
Harrison 7 7 42 23
Henry 10 10 607 330
Hickory 10 10 201 115
Holt 5 5 63 32
Howard 8 8 457 257
Howell 21 21 482 352
Iron 10 0 0 0
Jackson 186 186 42,310 32,904
Jasper 48 48 1,900 1,697
Jeffersn 54 54 8,548 4,734
Johnson 11 11 1,295 1,125
Knox 7 7 134 54
LaClede 15 15 419 240
Lafayett 16 16 1,057 685
Lawrence 20 20 478 296
Lewis 7 7 194 100
Lincoln 17 17 1,244 690
Linn 14 14 334 198
Livngstn 12 12 234 140
McDonald 19 19 190 131
Macon 12 12 371 207
Madison 8 8 270 146
Maries 11 11 207 110
Marion 17 17 675 408
Mercer 5 5 30 18
Miller 13 13 291 157
Misisipi 9 9 108 67
Moniteau 11 11 211 160
Monroe 8 8 200 76
Mntgmery 10 10 179 119
Morgan 11 11 417 178
NewMdrid 19 19 282 135
Newton 24 24 893 726
Nodaway 18 18 670 426
Oregon 15 15 152 97
Osage 12 12 192 127
Ozark 11 11 88 46
Pemiscot 13 13 252 139
Perry 15 15 214 124
Pettis 15 15 964 693
Phelps 20 20 1,017 865
Pike 14 1 10 1
Platte 28 28 4,966 3,884
Polk 23 23 486 322
Pulaski 9 9 458 407
Putnam 9 9 41 24
Ralls 8 8 229 101
Randolph 15 15 519 285
Ray 14 14 837 419
Reynolds 14 14 501 163
Ripley 7 7 122 100
St. Charl 123 123 16,854 10,798
St. Clair 10 10 198 133
StFrncoi 22 22 1,246 712
StL 1,247 1,247 87,302 72,094
StLCity 222 222 29,813 32,909
SteGnviv 13 13 800 419
Saline 16 16 725 441
Schuyler 5 5 104 50
Scotland 8 8 55 31
Scott 21 21 548 346
Shannon 8 8 138 82
Shelby 7 7 151 68
Stoddard 11 11 261 151
Stone 22 22 551 322
Sullivan 16 16 89 34
Taney 21 21 684 402
Texas 11 11 349 227
Vernon 17 17 384 229
Warren 24 24 848 488
Washngtn 14 14 430 193
Wayne 10 10 157 83
Webster 13 13 571 389
Worth 8 8 34 25
Wright 11 11 133 82
Totals 3,575 3,552 270,819 218,199

AP Elections 08-05-2020 00:28