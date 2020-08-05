MO-Dem-AtyGen-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in

the Democratic primary for Attorney General.

TP PR Finneran Gross Adair 11 11 458 425 Andrew 19 19 380 235 Atchison 6 6 44 20 Audrain 16 16 643 298 Barry 17 17 463 253 Barton 9 9 98 63 Bates 16 16 496 239 Benton 8 8 464 330 Bollingr 9 9 109 66 Boone 45 45 8,349 9,367 Buchanan 24 24 2,206 1,979 Butler 23 23 434 324 Caldwell 11 11 176 79 Callaway 22 22 1,268 826 Camden 20 20 1,061 626 CapeGirard 36 36 1,159 1,212 Carroll 13 13 165 66 Carter 6 6 42 27 Cass 41 41 3,336 2,407 Cedar 10 10 195 148 Chariton 13 13 277 149 Christian 26 26 1,579 1,189 Clark 6 6 134 67 Clay 81 81 10,882 8,369 Clinton 7 7 560 338 Cole 29 29 2,160 1,544 Cooper 10 10 400 251 Crawford 9 9 330 256 Dade 6 6 106 77 Dallas 13 13 274 178 Daviess 6 6 155 52 DeKalb 9 9 157 117 Dent 9 9 201 153 Douglas 14 14 121 97 Dunklin 22 22 240 177 Franklin 42 42 3,037 1,790 Gasconad 18 18 240 230 Gentry 11 11 180 79 Greene 78 78 9,637 8,492 Grundy 9 9 137 63 Harrison 7 7 42 23 Henry 10 10 607 330 Hickory 10 10 201 115 Holt 5 5 63 32 Howard 8 8 457 257 Howell 21 21 482 352 Iron 10 0 0 0 Jackson 186 186 42,310 32,904 Jasper 48 48 1,900 1,697 Jeffersn 54 54 8,548 4,734 Johnson 11 11 1,295 1,125 Knox 7 7 134 54 LaClede 15 15 419 240 Lafayett 16 16 1,057 685 Lawrence 20 20 478 296 Lewis 7 7 194 100 Lincoln 17 17 1,244 690 Linn 14 14 334 198 Livngstn 12 12 234 140 McDonald 19 19 190 131 Macon 12 12 371 207 Madison 8 8 270 146 Maries 11 11 207 110 Marion 17 17 675 408 Mercer 5 5 30 18 Miller 13 13 291 157 Misisipi 9 9 108 67 Moniteau 11 11 211 160 Monroe 8 8 200 76 Mntgmery 10 10 179 119 Morgan 11 11 417 178 NewMdrid 19 19 282 135 Newton 24 24 893 726 Nodaway 18 18 670 426 Oregon 15 15 152 97 Osage 12 12 192 127 Ozark 11 11 88 46 Pemiscot 13 13 252 139 Perry 15 15 214 124 Pettis 15 15 964 693 Phelps 20 20 1,017 865 Pike 14 1 10 1 Platte 28 28 4,966 3,884 Polk 23 23 486 322 Pulaski 9 9 458 407 Putnam 9 9 41 24 Ralls 8 8 229 101 Randolph 15 15 519 285 Ray 14 14 837 419 Reynolds 14 14 501 163 Ripley 7 7 122 100 St. Charl 123 123 16,854 10,798 St. Clair 10 10 198 133 StFrncoi 22 22 1,246 712 StL 1,247 1,247 87,302 72,094 StLCity 222 222 29,813 32,909 SteGnviv 13 13 800 419 Saline 16 16 725 441 Schuyler 5 5 104 50 Scotland 8 8 55 31 Scott 21 21 548 346 Shannon 8 8 138 82 Shelby 7 7 151 68 Stoddard 11 11 261 151 Stone 22 22 551 322 Sullivan 16 16 89 34 Taney 21 21 684 402 Texas 11 11 349 227 Vernon 17 17 384 229 Warren 24 24 848 488 Washngtn 14 14 430 193 Wayne 10 10 157 83 Webster 13 13 571 389 Worth 8 8 34 25 Wright 11 11 133 82 Totals 3,575 3,552 270,819 218,199

AP Elections 08-05-2020 00:28