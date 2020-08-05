MO-Dem-House-3-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in

the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Rezabek Oglesby Callaway 22 22 1,376 764 Camden 9 9 624 290 Cole 29 29 2,678 1,044 Franklin 42 42 3,183 1,682 Gasconad 18 18 296 182 Jeffersn 32 32 4,557 2,451 Lincoln 17 17 1,244 743 Maries 11 11 205 112 Miller 13 13 325 129 Mntgmery 10 10 211 90 Osage 12 12 210 117 St. Charl 77 77 12,034 5,724 Warren 24 24 866 461 Totals 316 316 27,809 13,789

AP Elections 08-05-2020 00:18