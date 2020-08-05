MO-GOP-House-6-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 6.

TP PR Graves Ryan Adair 11 11 2,891 819 Andrew 19 19 3,193 830 Atchison 6 6 1,255 310 Audrain 7 7 438 81 Buchanan 24 24 7,244 2,226 Caldwell 11 11 1,688 558 Carroll 13 13 1,520 238 Chariton 13 13 1,053 212 Clark 6 6 881 215 Clay 52 52 12,449 3,456 Clinton 7 7 2,466 871 Daviess 6 6 1,304 329 DeKalb 9 9 1,508 396 Gentry 11 11 1,039 327 Grundy 9 9 1,493 348 Harrison 7 7 1,352 352 Holt 5 5 867 189 Jackson 39 39 6,318 1,690 Knox 7 7 442 86 Lewis 7 7 960 172 Linn 14 14 1,673 316 Livngstn 12 12 3,072 605 Macon 12 12 1,905 359 Marion 17 17 3,282 521 Mercer 5 5 664 139 Monroe 8 8 1,448 317 Nodaway 18 18 2,646 644 Pike 14 1 119 36 Platte 28 28 7,637 1,982 Putnam 9 9 613 95 Ralls 8 8 1,951 451 Schuyler 5 5 456 99 Scotland 8 8 858 187 Shelby 7 7 1,054 210 Sullivan 16 16 709 156 Worth 8 8 461 151 Totals 458 445 78,909 19,973

AP Elections 08-05-2020 00:18