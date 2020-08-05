By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Missouri by county in

the Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor.

TP PR Dienoff Kehoe Wisdom Carter
Adair 11 11 176 1,889 312 855
Andrew 19 19 214 1,666 354 1,215
Atchison 6 6 92 542 131 453
Audrain 16 16 87 2,066 106 311
Barry 17 17 397 2,998 558 1,901
Barton 9 9 147 1,852 180 669
Bates 16 16 155 1,104 260 636
Benton 8 8 166 1,861 274 817
Bollingr 9 9 157 1,310 289 765
Boone 45 45 350 10,641 464 1,047
Buchanan 24 24 492 3,744 1,153 2,840
Butler 23 23 531 2,886 1,008 2,032
Caldwell 11 11 123 834 202 787
Callaway 22 22 177 4,740 225 460
Camden 20 20 280 5,744 527 1,743
CapeGirard 36 36 715 7,092 1,279 3,373
Carroll 13 13 110 824 82 540
Carter 6 6 96 495 152 499
Cass 41 41 911 6,945 1,347 3,831
Cedar 10 10 203 1,343 218 693
Chariton 13 13 41 840 56 213
Christian 26 26 598 7,268 1,183 2,866
Clark 6 6 119 393 101 322
Clay 81 81 1,257 9,285 2,138 5,961
Clinton 7 7 188 1,122 334 1,308
Cole 29 29 403 11,748 527 1,624
Cooper 10 10 136 2,486 173 440
Crawford 9 9 200 2,245 308 672
Dade 6 6 99 872 143 501
Dallas 13 13 100 1,526 306 569
Daviess 6 6 96 616 176 481
DeKalb 9 9 107 743 177 589
Dent 9 9 114 2,235 461 528
Douglas 14 14 156 1,480 244 1,373
Dunklin 22 22 238 1,482 312 1,200
Franklin 42 42 616 7,634 1,041 2,635
Gasconad 18 18 108 2,992 137 326
Gentry 11 11 71 402 148 448
Greene 78 78 1,778 17,517 2,682 6,703
Grundy 9 9 171 816 156 491
Harrison 7 7 151 614 158 506
Henry 10 10 169 1,611 324 863
Hickory 10 10 104 1,078 216 506
Holt 5 5 80 440 69 296
Howard 8 8 36 1,077 51 156
Howell 21 21 356 3,138 505 2,556
Iron 10 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson 186 186 1,869 17,017 3,335 10,419
Jasper 48 48 751 6,264 1,181 3,444
Jeffersn 54 54 1,524 13,345 2,257 5,864
Johnson 11 11 312 3,159 382 1,377
Knox 7 7 27 258 24 130
LaClede 15 15 254 3,530 516 1,246
Lafayett 16 16 335 2,403 340 1,146
Lawrence 20 20 439 3,291 608 1,756
Lewis 7 7 73 559 77 299
Lincoln 17 17 529 4,810 578 2,574
Linn 14 14 96 1,050 119 478
Livngstn 12 12 224 1,672 262 905
McDonald 19 19 236 1,548 339 1,136
Macon 12 12 98 1,454 116 451
Madison 8 8 84 835 173 413
Maries 11 11 39 1,558 57 138
Marion 17 17 267 2,037 373 744
Mercer 5 5 65 320 71 221
Miller 13 13 138 4,341 223 491
Misisipi 9 9 180 872 250 681
Moniteau 11 11 114 2,470 118 267
Monroe 8 8 72 1,188 107 298
Mntgmery 10 10 88 1,944 145 356
Morgan 11 11 93 2,589 119 357
NewMdrid 19 19 120 1,007 171 506
Newton 24 24 482 4,336 648 2,254
Nodaway 18 18 213 1,367 257 956
Oregon 15 15 130 757 167 716
Osage 12 12 66 2,561 83 214
Ozark 11 11 112 973 205 1,081
Pemiscot 13 13 105 660 102 579
Perry 15 15 196 1,723 387 967
Pettis 15 15 229 4,708 340 1,125
Phelps 20 20 234 4,599 448 848
Pike 14 1 9 94 9 30
Platte 28 28 740 4,507 859 2,377
Polk 23 23 281 2,875 355 1,195
Pulaski 9 9 180 3,385 308 918
Putnam 9 9 28 379 39 166
Ralls 8 8 169 1,198 279 508
Randolph 15 15 95 2,821 233 488
Ray 14 14 198 1,057 256 923
Reynolds 14 14 27 342 98 217
Ripley 7 7 117 863 304 877
St. Charl 123 123 2,786 22,167 2,315 11,559
St. Clair 10 10 156 1,204 209 510
StFrncoi 22 22 515 4,459 1,301 2,437
StL 1,247 1,247 2,905 33,286 3,177 11,097
StLCity 222 222 249 1,400 291 827
SteGnviv 13 13 127 1,250 200 452
Saline 16 16 122 1,554 138 414
Schuyler 5 5 29 249 46 152
Scotland 8 8 53 449 82 287
Scott 21 21 557 3,089 794 2,353
Shannon 8 8 107 796 275 617
Shelby 7 7 75 694 109 239
Stoddard 11 11 371 2,731 668 1,773
Stone 22 22 340 4,103 422 1,634
Sullivan 16 16 0 390 82 280
Taney 21 21 546 4,942 760 2,284
Texas 11 11 243 2,433 458 1,256
Vernon 17 17 248 1,914 375 1,158
Warren 24 24 331 3,415 373 1,278
Washngtn 14 14 264 1,444 418 1,010
Wayne 10 10 192 998 288 905
Webster 13 13 266 3,374 422 1,358
Worth 8 8 36 243 60 169
Wright 11 11 229 1,804 307 1,506
Totals 3,575 3,552 35,456 359,350 52,135 157,291

AP Elections 08-05-2020 00:28