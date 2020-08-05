1 of 174 precincts - 1 percent

David Lenihan 2,068 - 64 percent

Mitchell Kohlberg 1,140 - 36 percent

District 3

22 of 92 precincts - 24 percent

Elaine Freeman Gannon 2,897 - 47 percent

Joshua Barrett 2,120 - 35 percent

Kent Scism 1,115 - 18 percent

District 23

11 of 63 precincts - 17 percent

Bill Eigel (i) 2,656 - 75 percent

Dan O'Connell 461 - 13 percent

Eric Wulff 432 - 12 percent

District 25

19 of 111 precincts - 17 percent

Jason Bean 1,775 - 74 percent

Eddy Justice 318 - 13 percent

Jeff Shawan 173 - 7 percent

Stephen Cookson 138 - 6 percent

District 27

0 of 99 precincts - 0 percent

Kathy Swan 759 - 60 percent

Holly Rehder 496 - 40 percent

District 29

1 of 99 precincts - 1 percent

David Cole 376 - 60 percent

Mike Moon 253 - 40 percent

District 31

22 of 93 precincts - 24 percent

Rick Brattin 3,695 - 53 percent

Jack Bondon 2,991 - 43 percent

Bill Yarberry 331 - 5 percent

District 33

13 of 103 precincts - 13 percent

Karla Eslinger 1,974 - 39 percent

Robert Ross 1,836 - 36 percent

Van Kelly 1,303 - 25 percent

AP Elections 08-04-2020 20:38