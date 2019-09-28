Macy's to close landmark downtown Seattle store

SEATTLE (AP) — Macy's officials have confirmed that its landmark store in downtown Seattle will close at the end of February.

The Seattle Times reports the announcement came one day after employees were told of the decision by the retailer, which took over the block-long building at 300 Pine Street from The Bon Marche in 2003.

Macy's Corporate Communications director Blair Rosenberg said Saturday that after careful consideration, Macy's Inc. has decided to sell the building.

Starwood Capital Group bought four floors in the eight-story building for $65 million in 2015 and added two other floors in 2017, leaving Macy's the two bottom floors and the basement.

Two years ago, Amazon said it was leasing the top six floors of the building. The leased space is enough to hold about 1,500 employees.

Macy's still has a presence in a south Seattle mall and malls in surrounding suburbs.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com