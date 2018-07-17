Magnitude 3.1 earthquake recorded in central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in central Oklahoma.

The USGS says the temblor was recorded at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday about 3 miles (5 kilometers) east of Edmond, or about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of about 4 miles (6.3 kilometers).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce the volume of wastewater they inject beneath the surface.