Magnitude 3.5 earthquake recorded in north-central Oklahoma

POND CREEK, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake struck in north-central Oklahoma.

The USGS recorded the 3.5 magnitude quake at 6:23 a.m. Monday near Pond Creek, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce volumes.