Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles California
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake struck around 11:40 p.m., about 2 miles (3 kilometers) outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported.
There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.
