Maine: 14-year-olds can bus tables at eateries serving booze

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine 14-year-olds can bus tables at restaurants that serve liquor as the state's liquor bureau moves ahead with its plan.

The state Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations says the effort will address Maine's labor shortage in the tourism and service industries.

The bureau said July 5 that it's already allowing the proposed change even though it won't go into effect until August 1. That means 14-year-olds can begin bussing tables as long as they have work permits.

The bureau says several states already allow 14-year-olds to do so.

Maine will continue allowing 15-year-olds to stock inventory or bus tables. Anyone under 15 years old can't sell, serve or mix liquor.

The bureau isn't holding a public hearing on the proposal. It's accepting public comments until July 20.