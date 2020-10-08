Maine CDC: Hockey ref could've exposed hundreds

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A referee who was on the ice for eight games over two days could've exposed hundreds of youth hockey players to the coronavirus in Maine and New Hampshire, officials said Thursday.

The state is still getting a handle on the situation, but as many as 400 people could've been exposed to the virus, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control.

The referee was on the ice at Biddeford Ice Arena on Oct. 3 for games at 8:35 a.m. and 10:05 a.m., and again on Oct. 4 for four games starting between 7:40 a.m. and 1 p.m. He also officiated on Oct. 3 for a 5:45 p.m. game at Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia, New Hampshire, and on Oct. 4 for a 6:30 p.m. game at North Yarmouth Academy.

Anyone who was on the ice at the same time as the referee should quarantine for 14 days and consider being tested, Shah said.