Maine PUC seeks standard offer proposals for ratepayers

HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission is soliciting so-called “standard offer” proposals for customers of Central Maine Power and Versant Power.

The standard offer is the default that consumers pay for electricity unless they elect to choose a different provider for themselves. The PUC said the standards offers cover for the coming year, and proposals are due next month.

PUC Chairman Bartlett noted that standard offer prices have been 18 to 20% lower this year compared to last year reflecting electricity supply and demand conditions in New England.

The new standard offer prices that result from this process will be announced later this year.