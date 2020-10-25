Maine Press Association announces contest winners

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — The Portland Press Herald, The Ellsworth American, York County Coast Star and Maine Sunday Telegram have won top honors in their divisions in the Maine Press Association annual contest. CentralMaine.com, The Maine Monitor and The Camden Herald won for digital presentation.

The announcements were made Saturday evening at an annual conference that was “virtual” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporter Randy Billings of the Portland Press Herald was named the Journalist of the Year; the Sun Journal of Lewiston and The Maine Monitor won first-place awards in their divisions for Freedom of Information.

Earlier in the day, two journalists were inducted into the MPA Hall of Fame — the late Arthur Guesman, University of Maine professor who served as adviser of the Maine Campus newspaper; and Terry Carlisle, who recently retired after 42 years at The Ellsworth American.